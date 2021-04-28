Bassist Sammy Kassule dead

By Paul Waiswa

Sammy Kassule who has been entertaining Ugandans home mostly at bigger events and concerts at Serena hotel Kampala has died a few hours back.

The reggea artist at his time of demise had spent a period close to 50 years actively in the music circles. His death occurred while in transit to Sweden from Denmark. Kassule has been a superb guitarist specialised in the bass guitar and had acquired citizenship in Sweden like his fellow fallen legendary Philly Bongole Lutaaya.

He has been a musician and a reggea music producer. Bass player and vocalist Kassule is the leader of Makonde, a Stockholm based band comprised of musicians from Sweden, Congo and Gambia. Combining elements of African soukous, and Afro Cuban rythmes, the group is popular for its slick, pop oriented sounds. Kassule is one of the backbones of Uganda’s music, but has for along time lived a quiet life in Stockholm, Sweden.