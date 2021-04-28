Bebe Cool’s son is a loser: Aganaga

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Khalifa Aganaga has finally responded to Bebe Cool’s son Allan Hendricks who accused him last week of attempting to exploit him also branding him a user.

According to Aganaga, Allan has failed to start music career at his age despite having all the equipment he needs at his disposal yet he is a son an established and successful artiste yet those without like Eezy and Fresh Kid have broken through. He stated that Allan is an embarrassment to his parents.

“I can’t give Allan my time, he is embarrassing his parents because how can you be the son of a successful man like Bebe Cool with the best studio in the country and your career fails to start. He doesn’t have a single song. Eezy of Tumbiza sound left you behind, same with Fresh kid but you have nothing to show. At your age Bebe Cool was already a star,” said Aganaga.

He added that Chameleone’s son Abba Marcus has a career as a star swimmer while Alpha Ssali is playing football at the national level.

“Chameleone’s son is a star swimmer representing the country. Allan’s young brother Alpha Ssali is in the national team playing football and he plays like everyone else. Instead of asking me to write you a song, you’re yet to learn how to ask.”