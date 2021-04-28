Bruno K meets embarrassed talent search performers

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Bruno Kiggundu also known as Bruno K has finally met the young ghetto talented performers who were embarrassed by judge Alex Mukulu, a few days ago.

Earlier after the embarrassment, the singer had tasked people on Facebook to locate the talented performers, promising to pay them to feature in one of his new songs.

Today, the singer posted pictures on his social media, hanging out with the performers. He promised to change their lives and social media revelers thanked him for such a big heart. He also called upon all Ugandans to give in a hand to elevate the performers.

“My Boys are finally here. Am going to be a big brother to these boys. Thank you so much uganda for the contributions towards helping the lads. lets change their lives together.” Bruno captioned the pictures.

Ugandans have a habit of hyping people beyond limits. They will show that they will do something and later on let it pass. The world promised to help Rocky Giant raise up again. They promised free audios, videos, money but many did not live up to their promises. The same happened to another Yolesa ekitone singer, Masaka of Nansikombi. Where he ended, no one knows.