GNL defends armpit hair critics

By Ahmad Muto

Rapper GNL got into a web of arguments for and against armpit hair after he shared a photo on social media while on vacation “after massage and a spa at a house in Diani Mombasa”with his wife Miriam Tamar. He is seen bare chested attending to his phone but his armpit caught the attention of his followers. A section of them wondered why he has never bothered to shave, arguing that it is not hygienic to have armpit hair.

GNL responded with the kind of philosophy that has come shape his arguments and song lyrics. He used global stars to illustrate that there is shaving, but there is also grooming adding that armpit hair is part of sex appeal.

“Before you criticize me and my armpits (they have tried to on other handles) consider the fact that all NBA stars, actor and musicians who I know don’t shave but grooms and buy deodorants & cologne. It is a cultural thing! As sexy African men our hair is part of our sex appeal!!! Case in point (see picture) Micheal B Jordan who resembles me yagaana okuwa BaboonForest Forever & most importantly wifey approves munveko.”

He added: “It is a thing of being sexy & clean. Some of y’all shave but still smell. We groom, shower, wear deodorants and cologne.”

GNL went ahead to share photos of Hollywood actors Micheal B Jordan, Will Smith and Idris Elba shirtless with their armpits forested with hair.