GNL Zamba and Kenneth Mugabi to team up in collabo

By Hussein Kiganda



Rapper Ernest Nsimbi also known as GNL Zamba and afro-soul singer Kenneth Mugabi have promised to serve us with a massive collabo. The two are looking forward to sitting on the same track that will see the “Naki” crooner blend it with a soft voice as the Koi koi rapper polishes it up with a number of rhyming lyrics.



Posting on his social media handles, GNL, the Baboon Forest Entertainment C.E.O, told his fans that the two are boiling up something. He asked his fans if they were ready for the collabo.



“I have a bad habit of screening out at artists whose music I love. This brother was my latest victim, Kenneth Mugabi. Now we are planning to give you music. Are you ready for some soul lugafloetry?!!! Tuwomese chunne ya lomansi?!!!…,”the rapper wrote.



Afro-Soul singer Kenneth Mugabi also took to his social media handles, telling his fans how he is cooking something with the rapper.



“Soul lugafloetry! This is what will come out of the chimney? Are you ready?” Mugabi wrote.



A few days ago, GNL revealed that he had garnered about one billion from his album dubbed “spear”. For Mugabi, he has been at Lunkulu Island performing for his fans.