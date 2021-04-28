I’m not pregnant – Diamond’s mother

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Diamond Platnumz’s mother, Sanura Kassim has finally responded the pregnancy rumours that started in earnest over a week ago when she shared photos with a bulging belly. She wondered why at his age she would consider getting pregnant even if she has a new and young husband Maisara Shamte. She noted that getting pregnant at her advanced age can be dangerous.

“Look at me, do you see the pregnancy? What would I be looking for by getting pregnant at my age? It is my time to enjoy life like a youth. Why would I start breastfeeding again? Wouldn’t it be fatal if I got pregnant at my age,” she said.

She also revealed that her youthfulness is a result of her lifestyle. That she does not have negative thoughts, eats well and gets enough sleep so sees no reason why she would grow old.

On helping Diamond make decisions, she said there is no other person Diamond can listen to expect her and it’s the reason he is successful, because he continually listens to her and so gets blessings