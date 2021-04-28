Mugabi thrills Kempten in a wild tour

By Bayan Nalubwama

Following the government’s refusal to officially open up bars and let events operate. Kempten Safaris chose to give sightseers a tour of Lunkulu Island experience with sounds from Kenneth Mugabi.

It was booze, party and color at the Island over the weekend as partiers docked in almost drunk.

With sounds from Mugabi later that evening, singles hooked up on Kenneth’s kanamba song, former love birds rekindled their love on his take me back and birthday celebrants too had their moments to experience.