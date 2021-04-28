Stella Nyanzi back after Kenyans threatened to deport her

By Ahmad Muto

Former Kampala woman MP candidate Stella Nyanzi has finally returned from Kenya following her exit three months ago immediately after the elections. She said she never went to live there fully but took advantage of the fact that the East African community gives three months of entry and residence to citizens of member countries and has returned because it expired.

She noted that she is studying parliament and has gathered all the records, is going to publish a book about decisions making in the August house.

“People told me you ran under the slogan ‘from prison to parliament’ but you are not in parliament. Actually I am. I have all the hansards, I am going to analyze and publish about parliamentary decisions in the next five years. I am in parliament as an academic,” she explained.

She also took a swipe at her critics saying she failed calling them non-achievers because she has achieved a lot. Not being in parliament could be a lifetime goal.

It should be noted that last week Kenyans threatened to withdraw their hospitality and deport her after she bashed their authorities, accusing them of abusing refugees.