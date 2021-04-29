Famous Grouse Whisky set to launch in Uganda

By Musa Ssemwanga

Currently one of the most sought-after whisky’s in the world, the Famous Grouse (TFG) is a brand of blended Scotch whisky, first produced by Matthew Gloag & Son in 1896.

Infact as you read this, two whisky experts Scotland landed in the country already in preparation for its official launch.

In the same light, the blend will represent great value for money since it also works beautifully in Whisked-based cocktails.

Double Barrel Uganda, the official distributor for this internationally acclaimed whisky has it that it’s the perfect range of alcohol for all occasions.

Ugandans should brace themselves for this whisky and soon (after the launch) it will be available in all liquor stores, supermarkets and hotels days after the launch’ said one of the officials from the distributing company.