Geosteady gets trip to Mecca

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Geostedy who also now identifies as Kigozi Hassan after converting to Islam months ago is set to travel to mecca for hajj very soon. The singer was given the trip by muslims who organized a celebrity iftar session at Pearl of Africa Hotel on Tuesday where the main guest was Zimbabwean scholar, Mufti Menk.

Geosteady shared his excitement after receiving the opportunity noting that he had moments earlier talked about going to mecca next year only for Allah to answer it on the spot. He explained that he looks forward to seeing the Kaaba that he has heard tales about, including aircrafts not being allowed to fly over it. He also wants to step on the holy land.

Geosteady also took a swipe at his critics that he didn’t join Islam because of a woman. He accused them of being a part of the group that has made women such a huge priority that it’s what they base on to pass judgement on everyone’s actions.

“Many people have told me that I converted to Islam because of a woman. The problem is people have liked women so much lately. But time will tell and therefore Allah will show. I am a Muslim by faith,” he said.