Kanyomozi threatens to reveal Salvado’s body odour secret

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality and president of the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) Patrick Kanyomozi has threatened to reveal comedian Patrick Salvado’s body odour secret, in what is believed to have been a confrontation with a former Uganda Cranes player. This was after Salvado defended playwright Alex Mukulu for his harsh comment as a judge that left a trio of dancers crestfallen over their body odour. He said everyone needs a Alex Mukulu in life to blatantly say the truth.

Kanyomozi claimed that he has ‘blatant truth’ on the comedian. “I’ve some blatant truth I want to tell @idringi about him and a former Uganda Cranes player. What happened/is happening almost cost a life. God is great! Bro, when you are ready. We all need people who tell us the blatant truth, tolinda mukwano gwo kuwunya, awo mwen=mbi muba muwunya,” he tweeted.

Salvado not ready to lose face reminded Kanyomozi that he has his number but if he has decided to use social media, he also has some truth. “You have my number…if you want to use these streets please feel free..we shall all share blatant truths tuleme kuwunya.”

This is not the first time Salvado and Kanyomozi have disagreed on issues online. Early this year, during an argument on police brutality, Kanyomozi accused Salvado of supporting the police because he hasn’t been a victim yet. He told Kanyomozi that he lost a brother during the campaigns for the 2001 general elections so nobody has the authority to downplay his opinion