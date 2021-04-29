My son will soon make over sh100m weekly- Bebe Cool

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bebe Cool has reacted to his footballer son, Alpha Ssali’s critics saying Allah chose to shut them up when they least expected.

He said when Alpha was called on to the national team, the criticized him relentlessly, it got worse when he missed out on the team’s lineup. But a goal shut all of them up and he is very proud because it was one of the things he longed to see.

He also indicted parents, especially those with money for not being believers that their children can bring them more money that their investments in buildings in the city.

He said in five years, Alpha will be able to make about $30,000 (111 million) weekly yet there is no building that makes a landlord sh100 million in profits every month in this city.



“Parents have to learn to invest in their children. Talent is better than buildings or loans. I started with Alpha at three. In 5 years I can tell he can be able to make about $30,000 weekly and there is no building that gives a landlord sh100m in profit monthly. In Kampala If you check building, it is only the first two flows that are occupied the rest are empty,” he noted.

He added that the same city has men with buildings but can’t invest in their children because they don’t believe yet the children will be able to buy six buildings in a year.