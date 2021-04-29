Pallaso spearheads Ham kigundu’s Hamz new video sharing App campaign

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Due to the pandemic and lock down where most sectors especially the entertainment are still under total lock down, there has been a big room for many people to diversify so they can bag some money, especially artistes. Since they cannot perform anywhere, they have used their brands and following to grow numbers on different social media handles so that they can become brand ambassadors and influencers as it has always been easier for a public figure say, celebrity or artiste to drive a campaign given their massive following.

With this new normal of being influencers and ambassadors, singer Pallaso has exhibited his aggressive drive to popularise Uganda’s new video sharing App, Hamz, a video sharing App by Ham enterprise as the official ambassador and influencer. Being one of the first people to join Tiktok in Uganda, Pallaso popularized it too with his massive following.

The App called Hamz is a short form video sharing App developed by Ham Enterprises and its main aim is to allow you create and watch videos, stream local Content, and promote talent. It can be downloaded the App on IOS and App Store.

For the love of buy Uganda build Uganda and with his two massive tunes malamu and Nalonda Nemala backed with his following, no doubt Pallaso was the right person to push the App awareness because even before its launch, he is already active on the App.Corridors have it that the singer is in close touch with Hamis Kiggundu, Hamz App proprietor and could be a huge force in making the app popular given his love for internet, invention and the App in particular.A close source to Pallaso says,”Pallaso doesn’t care to tell whoever he gets chance about the App, he is dedicated to making it popular”.