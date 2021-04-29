Shakira scoffs at Daddy Andre rumours

By Ahmad Muto

Shakira Kamulegeya, the lady rumoured to have separated singers Nina Roz and Daddy Andre has scoffed at the peddlers claiming to have known Andre for a very short time punctuated by only a few meet ups. The US based nurse claims to have met him through a mutual friend – DJ Mercy when she wanted someone to work with on a song. And has since left Uganda for Las Vegas.

“I left Uganda three weeks ago. There is no relationship with Andre. I came to record music and because he is one of the professionals out there, DJ Mercy, our mutual friend linked me up with him and I was able to record a song and shoot a video,” she said.

She added that she has no idea about the source of the speculations. The song she recorded is a collaboration with Daddy Andre titled ‘Celeb’ that was released two weeks ago.

It should be noted that Nina Roz released her new song ‘Enyonta’ on Tuesday and followed back Andre on Instagram making everything look like a well executed stunt.