Balaam threatens to sue Mirundi’s son

By Ahmad Muto

After his tormentor, former journalist Dean Lubowa Saava got arrested on Wednesday, promoter Balaam Barugahare has threatened to arrest social and political commentator Tamale Mirundi’s son, Mirundi Junior.

According to him, he has only met him once when he went to his office and so don’t know each other well. And is therefore not ready to take insults from him because he has taken enough from the father.



Balaam added that it is time people that take to tormenting, blackmailing and extorting face the law. He particularly singled out bloggers that have taken to just buying data and spreading rumours about prominent figures and attempting to get money like Saava.



Weeks ago, Balaam claimed that Saava accused him of stealing Namilyango college land that he had no idea about after he refused to give him money. However, his luck ran out when he attempted to blackmail city businessman Sudhir Ruparelia and ended at the CID.