Bebe Cool says a collabo with Akon is useless

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bebe Cool said as much as he was one of the people that got to meet American rapper and entrepreneur, Akon he never considered collaborating with him musically because he is way above that. He noted that at this point in his career, he is focusing on the business angle.

“I met Akon but never considered a collaboration. These things are for upcoming artistes, I am past that. I am in the business end of seeing how we benefit, if he is getting land, what are we getting as an industry and not one song that will fade after a while,” he explained.

He added that the reason he showed and featured prominently during the visit was to make sure the deal Akon was getting was not anything they could do as local artistes.

“If artistes come here and they want to invest, it is nice to invite local artistes because they can give him a contract to do something we are capable of doing ourselves but if he is building a city, that is fine,” said Bebe Cool.