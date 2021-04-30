Burna boy’s mother honoured by Billboard

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian singer Burna boy’s mother and manager Bose Ogulu has been named as one of the 2021 International Power Players by Billboard.

The list recognizes music industry leaders making strides globally, nominated by companies and peers in the business.

Honourees on the list include artiste managers, independent entrepreneurs, music publishers, label executives and concert promoters.

Burna’s mother in the article published by Billboard is recognized for her work amid the covid-19 pandemic when she co-produced her son’s Twice as Tall album, released and promoted it and managed to earn Burna boy a Grammy. She features alongside Simon Robson of Warner Music Group and Monica Cornia of Sony Music Entertainment.

She owns Spaceship Collective, the holding company to Spaceship Publishing. Both set up to enable Africans own their catalogues.