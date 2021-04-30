Daddy Andre can’t risk dumping me – Nina Roz

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Nina Roz, all city slay queens that had starting readying themselves for Daddy Andre should know that they have until eternity to wait. She noted that she is a very beautiful woman and Andre knows better than to risk dumping her.

A beautiful woman like me is hard to dump. I am beautiful enough to wait for someone else to tell me. I and Andre are together and we are fine. Ladies that had hopes of getting him should withdraw, we are not separating anytime soon,” she said.

She also responded to reports that she once found Andre and his rumoured girlfriend Shakira Kamulegeya allover each other saying even if she did, it wouldn’t faze her because she is aware Andre is hers, they live together and therefore people should mind their business.

“People should start minding their business. Having seen them together or not is none of my business because all I know is he is mine. We live together, it is where I am coming from and going back. And whatever is happening people calling it a stunt for my new song should add that he produced and directed it,” she added.