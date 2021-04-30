Harmonize’s publicist denies he deleted Diamond’s tattoo

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian crooner Harmonize’s right hand man has revealed that the singer has not deleted his protégé, Diamond Platnumz’s tattoo and respects him despite reports that they don’t mix at all.

H Baba said Harmonize has never attacked Diamond or embarrassed him. This was while appearing for an interview at Diamond’s station Wasafi TV. He noted that Harmonize still has the tattoo he drew on his arm in honour of Diamond. He added that Harmonize has never even talked ill about him all the time they have been together.

However, he noted that Diamond has attacked Harmonize many times. He said Diamond claimed his ex-wife Sarah had slept with one of his bodyguards, through one of his songs Zilipendwa.

“Diamond is the one who started insulting Harmonize. It was him who sang about Harmonize’s ex-wife Sarah sleeping with a bodyguard. He even put it in his song but that did not hurt Harmonize, he kept working,” said H Baba.

It should be noted that last week, Diamond advised Harmonize and Rayvanny to stop fighting over women.