I admire Rema’s relationship – Cindy

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Cindy Sanyu, she has a lot of admiration for fellow singer Rema Namakula’s relationship. She said her personality and that of her husband match really well, but it doesn’t mean she doesn’t enjoy hers with fiancé Joel Atiku. Cindy noted that they are two different pairs of people, that at this point in her life, she enjoys being private and not documenting everything going on in her life.

“My relationship is different. I so very much like Rema’s relationship. But that is her personality and she enjoys it with her husband. That is how they express themselves but that is not how we are. We are calm and private. It not for showing everyone what we have been given or doing,” she explained.

Two of Cindy’s past relationships played widely infront of camera lenses. Her moments with baby daddy Mario Brunette were documented as much as the short lived one with Ken Muyisa.