NTV’s Patrick Mukasa not ready for marriage

By Bayan Nalubwama

While fellow media personalities like Raymond Mujuni and Canary Mugume were gathering the courage to propose to their fiancees, Patrick Mukasa was looking for the right words to insult whoever talks to him about marriage.”I will insult whoever pressures me to get married. Be warned.” He vowed.

His promise came after NBS TV’s Canary Mugume was seen proposing to longtime girlfriend Sasha Ferguson.

Word on the grapevine is that Mukasa was once married to his baby mama but the relationship never worked out prompting both to go their separate ways.