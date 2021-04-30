Sheila Nduhukire officially leaves NBS TV for NMS

By Alex Balimwikungu

Prime Time News anchor Sheila Nduhukire has officially left NBS Television to take up a new job as National Medical Stores (NMS) spokesperson.

She replaces Dan Kimosho who left the Principal Public Relations Officer position to join parliamentary politics.

A former Mbarara University of Science and Technology (Must) guild president, Nduhukire holds a master’s degree from the UK.

Nduhukire will also be quitting TV journalism.

She praised Nation Media Group (NMG) editor Daniel Kalinaki for mentoring her, and Next Media Services CEO Kin Kariisa for the opportunity to work at NBS TV.

She posted:

Starting Monday 3rd May, I start a new phase of my life and career at NMS Uganda as the Principal Public Relations Officer.

I am excited for the growth and lessons ahead. Adios, for now, good people, and thank you all for the memories.

Thank you to everyone that opened doors for me and allowed me the opportunity to make mistakes, without which I would never have learnt what works/doesn’t work.

Thank you Kin Kariisa for the opportunity to grow my career.

To my mentor Daniel Kalinaki for the hard but necessary lessons.