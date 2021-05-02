Cindy, Prynce celebrate 5th anniversary

By Musa Ssemwanga

Cindy was proposed to last year (February 2nd, 2020) in a bar, according to a video she shared on her socials.

Last week, the singer also acting Uganda Musicians Association President broke the news on her social media about this landmark.

With a video of her and the celebrated cinematographer, Atiku she captioned: It’s been 5yrs since I let this man into my life and it’s been fireworks ever since.

Happy 5

P R Y N C E

Cheers to love Just normal, Loco love

For five years now and ever since they met at a movie scene (Bella) Joel Okuyo, the Charming Man

He has been dating musician Cindy Sanyu and the relationship seems to have matured.

Cindy has one child from a previous relationship with her ex-boyfriend Mario, an Italian national.