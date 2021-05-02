Cindy vows not to have another child out of wedlock

By Ahmad Muto

According to Cindy Sanyu, she never going to have a child out of wedlock because she did it with her baby daddy, Mario and have a daughter together. This was while responding to rumours about her being pregnant. She noted that this time she wants to get it right by going through the processes.

“With my fiancé (actor Joel Atiku) we want to do things the right way. We want from engagement to have kukyala get married and have a child. I don’t want to have a child when I am not married. I would rather not have. I did it with my first born that I love so much but I don’t want to do it again,” she said.

She explained that people had just never seen her putting on weight hence the shock and rumours.

“I am not pregnant. People have said his for the last three years. When lockdown happened, I stopped working out and I put on weight. Because people had never seen it happening from my Blu 3 days, they made the conclusion,” explained Cindy.