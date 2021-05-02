Film and Cultural week launched

By Musa Ssemwanga

Amidst the corona virus outbreak, this year’s edition will be virtual under the theme ‘’Film as a tool for cultural expression and economic development.

Organized by Kampala Film Development Foundation(KFDF) with the support of The American Embassy in Uganda, it will also have a lot of other activities.

‘We shall also have Workshops/exhibitions, film screening, dance, music and fashion plus more’. Said Godfrey Musinguzi KFDF programs Director.

The film and cultural week will also engage the public and encourage active participation in sharing different cultural values through film.

A one Carly a representative from the US Embassy at the launch further said that this will be also another big opportunity to showcase home grown films from Uganda and USA, Music and Dance, Foods, Fashion etc.

The event is slated for Friday 28th May to Sunday 30th May 2021 at the National Theatre she concluded.