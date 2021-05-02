I have never loved Angella Katatumba-Daddy Andre

By Joan Murungi

When Daddy Andre and singer Angella Katatumba broke up months ago, Katatumba came out and revealed about the cause of their breakup.

Andre’s refusal to do a HIV test is one of the reasons as to why the two called it quits.

Meanwhile, Andre kept silent and even refused to comment about this whole saga.

While at the Zzina awards yesterday, Andre finally said something about his relationship with Angela Katatumba.

He exaggerated about how he has never loved her.

“Have I ever told anyone that I love Katatumba? She told you that we were dating. Dating means that you are giving yourselves more time to know each other. This is something that involves not having sex.”

“The only woman that I have ever publically said l love is Nina Roz and not any other, “Andre added.

When told about how Katatumba is happy about his breakup with Nina Roz, he laughed about it.

” I am happy that she is a great fan of ours. Being a great fan means that you have time to follow or know what is happening in the lives of those people,” Andre revealed.