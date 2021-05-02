Kansiime lashes out at fan for questioning baby’s paternity

By Ahmad Muto

Comedienne Anne Kansiime took a swipe at a troll who attempted to make fun of her after she shared a throw-back photo of her baby bump with the caption, “It was all fun and games till couldn’t reach my own behind well to clean it.”

Her follower, Chris Agbiti asked her if the baby daddy is her ex, Gerald Ojok. “Is the same man you had dragged to propose responsible for the pregnancy,” he commented.

Kansiime didn’t take it lightly and rather hit back hard. “Chris Agbiti is that the same mouth you use to eat?”

The news about Kansiime’s pregnancy and child birth broke back to back happening in a space of a week leaving folks with little time to process. It can be argued that partly the reason she chose to keep it a top secret was having to engage with trolls on social media about it.

Kansiime started dating the baby daddy, Skylanta in 2018, a year after parting ways with Ojok in a much-publicized breakup of a five-year relationship that saw them embarrass each other on social media. Kansiime and Skylanta named their baby Selassie Ataho.