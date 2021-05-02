Sendi rubbishes Kenzo’s Made in Africa album

By Ahmad Muto

According to media personality and critic, Eddie Sendi, listening to singer Eddie Kenzo’s new album ‘Made in Africa’ puts him on the brink of shedding tears, just after listening to it briefly.

He noted that he looks forward to making another statement about it when he finds the energy to listen to it fully.

“What I have listened to so far makes me want to cry. I haven’t listened to the album fully. I will make another statement after I do,” he said.

He noted that his opinion is not out of spite or to undermine Kenzo’s effort because he has other songs that are good. Sendi singled out Kenzo’s collaboration with songstress Martha Mukisa saying it has hit 1 million views after a short time, claiming Bebe Cool has no such song on Youtube.

“Kenzo has a collaboration with Martha Mukisa that has made 1million views. Tell me any Bebe Cool song with 1 million views?” he asked. That said, he added that people should stop saying Kenzo is a legend because musically, he is way behind Afrigo Band’s Moses Matovu and so can’t be put in the same category.

Kenzo released his 21-track album, Made in Africa on Friday, April 30.