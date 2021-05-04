GNL Zamba supports Apass’ call on exploitative websites

By Ahmad Muto

Rapper GNL Zamba has supported singer Apass’ call to all local websites to remove all his music accusing them of not paying artistes.

He made the call on Monday, May 3 through his twitter page: “All Ugandan websites that upload Ugandan music and don’t pay money to the artists please remove all my music on your platform when you see this tweet. #RemoveAllMyMusic.”

He later added: “This is not a war with radio, TV, and deejays, it’s also not a war with the websites that upload our music, I just told the websites to remove my music. if I am pushing my fans to go to iTunes or Spotify why would they do it when they can get it for free.”

Moments later, he found support in GNL saying it was the first thing he did upon his return to Uganda from the US. However, he noted that it attracted a lot of criticism that his even media houses and award organizers stopped considering him.

“When I came back to Uganda and did this before the spear album release most people called me mad and the media houses linked to these websites stopped playing my music and also refused to nominate my works for their awards. Their loss!!! Because real money in a bank account is better than a sprayed wooden statue!!!

Glad my brother is also woke to this exploitation. #RemoveAllMyMusic fans that support art can access my works directly on my website and platforms that pay me for my work!!!,” wrote GNL on Facebook.

GNL claimed two weeks ago that his Spear album has so far earned him sh1 billion because it is available for streaming on a website he owns.