Dorah Mwima and hubby expecting baby number five

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Former Miss Uganda 2008, Dorah Mwima and her hubby Nader Barrack are expecting to welcome a bundle of joy soon.

She shared all this in a post on her social media platforms in a photoshoot showing her baby bump and whole family in a picture on Instagram.

In an Instagram post, Dorah posted saying ‘’Don’t EVER underestimate the power, determination, resilience, focus and “Kung-Fu” moves of a Winning Queen. She added saying ‘’WE WON THIS ONE! “Okello” is on the way and Please keep Tata Okello in your prayers.

Dorah mwima joins the few celebrity females that have gotten pregnant during covid times. She joins other females like Vinka and Hellen Lukoma.