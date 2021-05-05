GNL marks ninth anniversary with Tamar

By Ahmad Muto

Rapper GNL marks 9 years with his soulmate Miriam Tamar today, May 5, 2020. It should be noted that they got married in 2018 in California so they have been husband and wife for 3 years.

Via his Facebook page he shared a happy anniversary message thanking her, their friends and family. “Time flys…. It’s been 9 years with you as my soulmate! 3 Years since our wedding “United the world” in Malibu!!! (Inside joke) #HappyAnniversary baby! & Thanks to our friends, fans and family who always check in on us. One love !!! more blessings. Take care,” he posted.

They met in Kampala nine years ago. In 2020, there were rumours that the two were on the verge of splitting after disagreeing on where to stay – GNL proposing Uganda while Tamar wanted the US.

Their anniversary comes a week after he shared a photo of them together in Mombasa on vacation.