I was happy when Kenzo copied my song – Coco Finger

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Coco Finger has explained that Eddy Kenzo indeed copied the dance and beat to his song mikono wagulu but does not blame him. He argued that if there was anyone to be blamed it would have been producer Didi who created the beat for him and later gave it to Kenzo. He added that at the time, that was the recipe for a song to become a hit, precisely why his and Kenzo’s Stamina became hits.

“Kenzo did not copy Mikono wagulu, they copied the dance and the beat. I don’t blame him, it was producer Didi who did it because that is the dancehall that had come. Kenzo chose to go get that kind of beat from the producer and both songs did well. People started putting us at the same level and that was great. It meant my work is great to the point of being copied,” said Coco Finger.

He also noted that local press and music consumers should stop focusing so much on local artistes because copying is part of the arts industry worldwide, citing the late Michael Jackson as an example.

He added that even the Nigerians like Burnaboy that are celebrated here have literally copied their way to stardom and Grammys.