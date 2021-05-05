Iryn Namubiru: I’m living in fear for my life

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Iryn Namubiru, she is living in fear as a result of a family land wrangle she is having with her mother Justine Namawejje supported by a number of other family members.

The land at the center of the dispute is located in Nambale, Mityana District. It is said the land belonged to her grandfather Godfrey Nyanzi who passed away in 1998.

She said the fear is intense stating that if anything bad happens, they shouldn’t look beyond her mother.

“There isn’t much we have achieved with the court process but we will come back on April 13 and that is all I can say by the way. The rest you will hear in court. I am fine for now but I am in fear and if anything happens to me that you don’t understand, mother knows,” said Namubiru.

Namubiru’s brother Roberto Nsimbe opened up last week in a media interview and said their grandfather gave birth to two children – Justine Namawejje who is their mother and Brenda Nyanzi. He therefore asked Namubiru to stop fighting for a piece of the eight acres and apologise. The singer is fighting for an acre of the land that she claims the grandfather gave her before she died.