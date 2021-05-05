Kanda Bongo man and Monique Seka gave me their songs in person – Kenzo

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Eddy Kenzo, all the legendary artistes whose songs he redid for his new album ‘Made in Africa’ are his fans and gave him permission in person and no money exchanged hands.

He said for Ivory Coast’s Monique Seka’s song, Missounwa, they met when lockdown got him stuck in Ivory Coast where Monique Seka had also gone because she lives abroad. The reason was Covid-19 restrictions that saw airlines across the world suspend flights.

For Kanda Congolese legend Bongo man’s, he said promoter Balaam Barugahare was sent to look for him to go meet the Moni singer and when he reached, Bongo man told him Sitya Loss was a mega project he appreciated and asked him to redo moni as a gift.

“He sent Balaam to look for me. He wanted us to meet. He fell in love with Sitya Loss. So I went to Roots where I met him. That was when I told him I am his fan because his song is good for festivals. So he gave it to me as a gift and asked me to redo it whichever way I wanted. I asked if we could redo it together but he declined,” said Kenzo.