My expenditure in Ivory Coast was over 300 million per month

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Last Friday Eddy Kenzo released his long-awaited album Made In Africa. He has been compiling these songs since last year when the world was hit by corona virus.

When the country was hit by the total lock down of the airports, the sitya loss singer was stranded in Ivory Coast. The months she spent there made him desperate and desolate, he nursed suicidal thoughts.

The bills at the apartment where he was residing were so high due to the fact that he was in a foreign country making him miss home where bills couldn’t be this high. Kenzo says he used to spend over 300 million every month when he was stranded.

However he during an interview thanked Ugandans for standing with him especially those that sent him contributions and prayers from the parliamentary speaker to different individuals.