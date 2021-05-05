Spice Diana donates to muslims, asked to stop carrying a camera

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Spice Diana through her Spice Diana Foundation extended her philanthropy to Busaabala where she sought to promote the welfare of Muslims by donating foodstuff on Monday, April 4.

She was escorted by singer Shafik Walukaga popularly known as Fik Fameica and her manager, Roger. Through facebook, she shared a number of photos of the recipients with the caption: “#Spicedianafoundation reached out to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Busaabala at Masjid Jamiya ndikutamadda. We were welcomed with so much joy. Thank you for all the Muslim fans for fasting. We love u. #Ramadhan Kareem.”

However, a section of her followers were not impressed by the fact that she carried a camera to capture the whole exercise asking her to learn not to put faces of people she is helping out in public because many other people are doing the same without cameras.

Arah Salma: “Camera and show biz is for the people and likes, but if you’re doing it for Allahs benefits, rewards, blessings more wealth do it in private, thats what Allah loves and rewards. For example if spices neighbor was lacking salt en she gave her so again post and bring. wea is humanity kindness in people those who calling it inspiring others who doesn’t know charity is good to needy???? Christians or muslims or others all teach to give the needy unless someone doesn’t have. thy teach to give to God ekimu kyakumi now what is spice inspiring others don’t know.”

Namala Farid: “My dear sadak yr left or right hand is not supposed to know. we didn’t sacrifice for p’ple to see us we sacrifice for Allah and we how it feels to have nothing.”

Nkugwa Bashir: “Good work ba’dia but, de camera z nt necessary in dis period of fasting era don’t expect rewards from #Allah”

Last year, singer Lydia Jazmine was also asked by a section of her fans to stop carrying cameras. She had donated stuff to the vulnerable in Kakiri under her Silent Voices campaign.