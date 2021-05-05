Spice Diana, Mbosso video hits 1M views in 96 hours

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Spice Diana and Tanzanian singer Mbosso’s video to their song ‘Yes’ released and uploaded on YouTube four days ago has hit 1 million views. The video that was much anticipated following Diana’s visit to Uganda’s southern neighbour, Mbosso’s home country for filming by all measures lived up to their fans’ expectations.

The audio released over a month ago didn’t receive as much attention given to date, it is still stuck at slightly more than 200k views.

As the title suggests, it is a wedding themed video shot in the midst of trees ending with the two dressed as bride and groom twirling to the beat.

It was only shared on Mbosso’s YouTube channel and the comments section is very telling. Most of the comments are from Tanzanians, largely in Swahili and just a few Ugandans in between particularly extending appreciation to Spice Diana.

Her last project with a Tanzanian artiste was with Harmonize, a song titled ‘Kokonya’ released nine months ago that now has over 2.5 million views on her channel.