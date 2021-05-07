Andre and Nina weren’t meant to last – Kabako

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Kabako, producer/singer Daddy Andre and Nina Roz were not meant to be in a romantic relationship but a professional one. He argued that they should never have fallen in love and even make it official because in his case, with his wife Jazira Dumuna, from the start he pushed for friendship and a relationship that Andre and Nina didn’t.



“Both Andre and Nina are my friends but I talk a lot with Nina. I don’t think they were meant to be lovers but friends. They should never have fallen in love. The difference is with my wife we did a double. They should have done the same if they planned to get married – be friends and lovers,” he explained.



He however particularly asked Nina Roz not to surrender to fate but fight to see that they remain together saying the fall out is already embarrassing her friends like him that now have to face the public, update and give opinion on things they don’t know well.



Andre and Nina’s break up became public last week with allegations that Andre was seeing a US based Ugandan nurse called Shakila. But last week on Friday, April 30 they showed up at a music award in Kansanga hand in hand to dispel the rumours