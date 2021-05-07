Brian White most wanted man in town

By Ahmad Muto

Former city socialite Brian Kirumira popularly known as Brian White is the most wanted man in town after Parliament’s Human Rights Committee came out with its report incriminating him for sexually assaulting a number of women.

According to the committee, they were informed that there was a lot of human rights violations especially at the start of Covid-19 pandemic under his Brian White Foundation. He is accused of violating Stella Nandaula, Vivian Mutanda, Leticia Nabulime among others.

Therefore, they recommended he be charged with the defilement of Leticia Nabulime who was 17 years old at the time he got her pregnant, in line with section 129 of the Penal Code Act. The other charge is trafficking in person in accordance with section 2 of the Trafficking in persons Act of 2009. He is to be arrested immediately and charged with all the sexual offences committed as outlined in the report.

The Brian White Foundation that was founded by Brian White and John Sebalu has had its license revoked by the NGO Registrations Bureau in light of this development. The investigations revealed that it wasn’t doing things in line with the reasons they outlined while seeking registration.

The Human Rights Committee re-commenced its investigations about two months ago. It followed their last directive in 2020 when they summoned Brian White to go face them but he got very ill and therefore unable to show up.