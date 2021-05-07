Daddy Andre reveals in voice note he broke up with Nina

By Ahmad Muto

Music producer and singer Daddy Andre finally let the cat out of the bag after a voice note leaked of him engineering how his breakup with Nina Roz should be delivered to the public.

He is heard claiming Nina went back to her old habits of consuming drugs, tried to help her get over it but failed.

He also accused her of infidelity saying she has a sugar daddy who lives in the UK with a wife and a stable family plus another guy in South Africa called Shakur.

“She went back to her old habits but I have been trying to fix her. We should leave out the UK guy because he has a wife and we are giving him a platform. He is an old man so I don’t want to ruin his marriage. Then there is a South African guy called Shakur,” he said.

Andre further said she went back to her default and is now hanging out with her old friends that are spreading rumours like pinning the US based singer Shakila and the claims that he was torturing Nina. He noted that they failed because the public has information that he himself also does not know, adding that it is hard to date singers and Nina in particular is too streetwise to be tamed.

“What I am suggesting is because the truth finally comes out. If I came out they would have criticized me. She has gone back to her old friends with her lifestyle. She is the one who promoted the Shakila story but it wasn’t connecting, even saying I was torturing her. I can’t handle her. She spoilt the union at the very start,” she explained.