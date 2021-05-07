Entertainment Journalists Association to partner with Korean Embassy

By Kampala Sun writer

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Uganda has launched a talent contest in partnership with the Entertainment Journalists Association of Uganda.

The talent contest that will take place online will be aimed at promoting and exposing Ugandan talent in the creative industry.

Participants will follow the link https://bit.ly/39MEPwa to fill a form on the Embassy’s website to see how to take part in the contest.

Performers at a previous K-pop festival (Photo: Internet)

The contest dubbed Online K-Pop World Festival Uganda 2021 and will see the overall winner take home Shs1M and the other contenders taking home Shs500,000 in a group of 5 and the others in a group of 2.

Those who will take part in the contest will upload their performance videos on their social media platforms and tag the Embassy social media pages or use the hashtag #2021kpopUG #KPOPCONTEST.

With free internet Data for the first 100 applicants and the application period ends on May 28th