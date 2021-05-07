Steve Jean once scorned me over kavubuka-Cindy

Singer Cindy Sanyu has disclosed that Fenon Record’s Steve Jean questioned her one time when she was an upcoming artiste part of Blu 3 for having terrible body odour.



According to her, Steve had failed to work with her and so politely asked if she had ever had of deodorants. This was while responding to playwright Alex Mukulu’s reaction when he was faced with a team of dancers that as a judge, he called out over body odour. She supported his reaction noting that such issues affect brands.



“An artiste is supposed to look and smell good. You have to be honest. I had such an incident with Steve Jean, he never said it as a diss but as a matter of fact. ‘Do you know a thing called a deodorant?’ He just found a way of saying it right because this artiste has come to record and you can’t work,” she said.

However, she criticized the other judges – Diana Nabatanzi and Tashi Hubby – that were with Mukulu saying they had a duty not to just laugh but make it right.