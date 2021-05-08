Canary Mugume visits Sasha Ferguson’s parents

By Ahmad Muto

Following their engagement over a week ago, media personality Canary Mugume last week on Saturday, May 01, 2021 was introduced by his longtime girlfriend, Sasha Ferguson to her parents in Makindye. The kukyala ceremony was a top secret event where the media, bloggers and social media influencers had no access. They also managed not to share photos on their social media pages for a week until Friday, May 7 2021 when the firewall got breached and the photos found their way onto the internet.

Their photographer, Nicholas Bamulanzeki shared a string of them, captioning one: “Omwami n’omukyala ba Mugume congratulations @CanaryMugume and Sasha…thanks for turning me to capture your special moments.”

Sasha on her Instagram captioned the photos ‘the beginning of a new journey’ and ‘Love needs effort not magic.”

The ceremony was attended by only a handful of people, the most prominent being journalist Andrew Mwenda. The couple dated for more than half a decade.

Sasha is a former presenter of the now defunct WBS TV where she co-hosted Teens Club till the station closed and she started a charity organisation empowering women and girls through education them on issues like menstrual hygiene and health.