Fans accuse Feffe Bussi of recycling lyrics

By Ahmad Muto

Lugaflow rapper Feffe Bussi has been accused by a section of his fans of recycling lyrics of old songs in his new songs. The frustration of those fans stem from the fact that Feffe was lyrically very promising when he earned his breakthrough getting baptized the freestyle guru. However lately, it is as if he ran out of creatives juices and can only afford to recycle lyrics from the past.

Two weeks ago, TV host Calvin The Entertainer raised a similar concern asking him why a fraction of the lyrics of his new song sounded like that of an old song. He said it was intentional because he wrote long lyrics for ‘Amaaso’ that he did with Winnie Nwagi, Vinka and The Mith but didn’t manage to use all of it. They they were many, so he decided to repeat in ‘Ekyana’ because he fell in love with it.

Mweru Ivan wrote: “From Amaaso remix with DJ Harold to Ekyaana, Ngamba same lyrics. What happened to you this time Mr. Freestyle?” He added: “That is open cheating. We are fans. You can’t cheat us openly like that. As if we are listening to one song.”

Karutunga Gilbert wrote: “We all supposed to write music or sing? Some of the people are musical analysts which is part of the process and its very okay to comment about some musicians that use one beat on different songs.”