Some local songs aren’t worth a penny online- DJ Erycom

By Ahmad Muto

DJ Erycom has lashed out at artistes drumming up the online music idea saying not so many get their work downloaded even for free to think it will be paid for.

He has been in the online music business since 2007 uploading local songs that come with the tagline ‘remember were you got it from’ off the website.

He said: “There are artistes that have 500 downloads in a year, what if their music was to be sold at sh100 they would likely have 10 downloads.”

DJ Erycom was accused in February this year of uploading local artistes’ works on his website and making money through downloads without giving the artistes their cut. He defended himself by arguing that he has marketed Ugandan content to the world, the reason music streaming services like Tidal failed to get a sizable share of the market.

He was then reacting to the news that music streaming service, Spotify was set to enter several African markets, Uganda inclusive when he said, “I have been here since 2007. Spotify should first ask what I did to Tidal (even when it partnered with MTN).