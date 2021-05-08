Zuena stars as Bebe’s vixen; elevates video above audio

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bebe Cool released his latest song audio and video titled ‘Make a wish’ on Friday, May 7 2021 beating the imagination of his fans. On Facebook where he had days earlier shared the song cover art showing him with wife Zuena missed the attention he likely hoped to garner that the video delivered. He noted that the song is a gift to his wife Zuena who is the vixen.

He posted: “Many years of loving a person and I still find my love growing, still feel I can sacrifice much more for her because she has sacrificed more for me. If you make it a mission to love someone, you will find it easy to handle what many call problems but I see them as challenges. Very proud to be love ICON and who else to show it than the person who deserves it, it is either your Zuena or your Bebe Cool.”

Zuena’s appearance is the most important detail according to social media and YouTube comments than the video itself. That’s not all, a section of his fans appraised the video as a much bigger project that superseded the audio on many levels.

Ed Waard: The video is better than the song. So nice video sebbo.

Sophie Ritz Sydney: Very true, the video is better than the song.

Ovia Ampaire: Someone above said the video is better than the song. I see sense in that statement.