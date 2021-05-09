Kobs bag unbeaten rugby league title in style

By Julius Senyimba

Betway KOBs ended their four-year league victory wait as they managed to overcome resilient Black Pirates to clinch this season’s Nile Stout Rugby Premiership title.

In a decisive but dull encounter at a muddy Legends on Saturday, KOBs squeezed a 15-05 for their ninth win from as many games to end the shortened season unbeaten.

“We capitalised on territory and used the few chances that we got,” said an excited Betway KOBs coach Davis Kyewalabye after the win.

Prince David Wasajja hands over a trophy to the victorious Kobs team (Photo: Johnson Were)

“Everybody wanted it. Much as we did not open up to play the fancy Rugby we play, the intent to win the game was there. The boys wanted to get points and which they did.”

Pirates captain Ivan Magomu briefly blamed the muddy pitch for the result before commending his boys for the fight.

KOBs recieved Sh10m as a token of appreciation from main sponsor Betway Uganda and it was presented to the boys by Country manager Adella Agaba.

Betway’s Adella Agaba the celebrates with the victorious team while displaying the sh10m dummy cheque ( Photo: Johnson Were)



Before the cheque, players would hold their excitement of winning the title as they showered the chief guest, the Buganda Prince David Wasajja with Nile Special Stout before he handed them the trophy.

Being a sportsman, as many onlookers didn’t like the act, he loved it with a big smile on top of teasing team captain Brian Asaba as he pulled off a cat-and-mouse game.

But who is to blame? The Prince loved it and majority of the squad were walking through a dream with shoulders high