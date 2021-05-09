Sama Sojah does collabo with Sheebah Karungi

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Ivan Tony also known as Sama Sojah is not yet to stop. His aggressive culture of storming into the studios with different artistes is pushing him into the peak of the limelight, day in and day out.

After a successful project with vocalist Irene Namubiru with their collabo dubbed “kikondoolo”, the singer has landed another collabo with Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Kalungi also hyped as Queen Karma. The two have dropped something called “Njiira Love” whose audio is already out and a video shoot in the pipeline.

The Redzone entertainment singer puts out powerful lyrics with Sheebah. Favourite lines being,”Njiira Love ntobe, eriyiika bwenjisangula twabike” and “love tujinyumise batufuyire emirere”. Alot more powerful message in the song as the two showcase a great vocal power.

Sama Sojah has outed a number of songs like akaama, nyonyi nyange, money, kasimu, blessings, akalipo. He is currently pushing his latest album called The African Poet and this could be off the same.