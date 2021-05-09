Singer Bruno K targeted by Job seekers

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Bruno Kiggundu also known as Bruno K has been seen by several Ugandans as a capable promoter, good enough to push any failed item. Having promoted the Real Dancers Crew boys also known as the “muwunya boys” several Ugandans have started using him as a job searching machine.

The singer posted on his social handles advertising for some of the people that had asked him to help and find them jobs.

“Good morning? If there is any one with a job, please help this young man,” he put up his first post and posted of what the boy had texted him.

“He graduated naye no jobs, any help? Today I am using my platform to help,” he posted another.

When revelers on internet saw this, many ran to send in their problems as if to read them out to either Pastor Mbonye or Mama Fiina.

Some were requesting him to help and find for them jobs, others husband’s and others were advising to let go of helping.

“I am suspecting even people with broken marriages, kidney failure, appetite loss, high blood pressure, land wrangles are going to run to you to fix their problems. ,” MC Ivan Samz Womala commented on one of Bruno’s posts

“We just need another charity organization here, otherwise Bruno will die, because there is just too much poverty,” Nyo Tells replied to Bruno’s post.

I think you should leave music and do this, people are appreciating this more than your music,” Anzo Nard wrote.