Andre makes Nina Roz U-Turn

By Ahmad Muto

Days after a voice note leaked of music producer Daddy Andre admitting he split with singer Nina Roz, he has now made a U-turn claiming they are still together.

He admitted that they don’t live together but have just given each other space because he loves her and does not want to make a mistake, adding that even parents fall out with their children, give each other space and get back.

Andre explained that what is happening to them happens to all celebrity couples and for their case they are handling it the best way they can.



“Me and Nina haven’t broken up. People have things that happen in their homes and it is one of the challenges us celebrity couples face. So, handling it their way doesn’t mean they separated,” he said.



He also defended the voice note arguing that the person on the other side was very intrusive so he decided to give him wrong information because he was dying to know.

Andre also bashed his critics claiming he used the relationship to cover up his scandals with other women while Nina took advantage to advance her career, saying he is a producer and a singer with a fan base that can support him regardless. And Nina’s relapse on drugs is normal because she is human.